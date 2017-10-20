Seniors make annual trip to St.kitts.

Charlestown –Nevis-It has now become a much anticipated annual event and this year was no exception, as the seniors of Nevis journeyed to St.Kitts on Thursday 19th October, on a trip that is a constant, in their celebration of older persons’ month, in October.

Over one hundred senior citizens, accompanied by officials from the Social Services Department and some of their relatives, boarded the MV Sea Hustler on the 8.30 trip.

The water was a little choppy for starters and some of the seniors had some difficulty in boarding the ferry but Captain Skeete and his crew were wonderful and courteous, as they escorted them carefully onto the boat.

At the ferry terminal in St. Kitts, they were met by an enthusiastic delegation from the Seniors’ division in St. Kitts and duly escorted to several huge buses.

The seniors were then split into two groups, based on their personal choice:

One group went on an island tour of St. Kitts and the other group, spent their time enjoying the scenic railway ride and the wide variety of non-alcoholic drinks and other amenities.

Both groups, later reunited at the Conaree Community center, where they were served a delectable luncheon.

Here, they were officially met by Senator Hon. Wendy Phipps, who saluted their efforts and their significant contribution to nation building and highlighted the fact that there was so much to be learnt from their many experiences.

She also applauded the camaraderie between the seniors’ divisions on both island.

The seniors were then taken back to the ferry terminal, where they boarded the 3.00 pm MV Sea Hustler’s trip back to Nevis, again ably assisted by the courteous crew.

They all expressed their thanks to the organizers in the Social Services Department and by extension, the Nevis Island Administration, for providing for them, such a wonderful day.