St. Thomas’ Primary “proud to regain such a prestigious title”

By Monique Washington

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) The St Thomas’ Primary School has been named the 2017 Gulf Insurance Inter Primary School Champions for the third consecutive year beating their closest competitor by 30 points and according to one of the teachers at the school they are proud to regain such a prestigious title.

Eight (8) primary schools participated in this year’s athletic competition held at the Elquemedo Willet Park, on Tuesday, April 5, 2017 that was divided into two (2) categories. Division A which consisted of the larger primary schools on the island, St Thomas’ Primary, Joycelyn Liburd Primary , Ivor Walters Primary, and the Charlestown Primary school. Division B consisted of the smaller primary schools which were, Elizabeth Pemberton, Primary Violet Jeffers Nicholls Primary, St. James’ Primary and Maude Cross Preparatory school.

St Thomas’ Primary regained their championship with 191. This was followed by Joycelyn Liburd Primary with 161, Ivor Walters with 159, Charlestown Primary with 129. For Class B, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary was once again class B champions with 125, Maude Cross Preparatory with 42, Violet Jeffers Nicholls Primary with 32 and the St James’ Primary with 27.

Speaking with Shonroy Caesar, teacher at the St. Thomas’ Primary, he noted that they were proud to regain such a prestigious title.

“We are indeed proud to regain such a prestigious title as we have fought over the years to be at the top and there has been many trials and tribulations towards us coming into this meet but our athletes stood their ground and they did lived up to their name, The Green Giants.”

He informed that the athletes began training late last year but the training went in full throttle in January 2017.

“Preparations were rocky at times but it was good in deed .Our athletes were quite dedicated and then there were times when they weren’t quite up to it but they had quite a willing sprit and they knew that we were the champion school and that they were ready to come into the park and regain their championship,” he said. .

“This year, the competition was very stiff and our biggest rivals, the Ivor Walters Primary School came out full swinging in the first half of the sports meet” he said

“After a few motivational speeches, we came out full swinging in the second half of the sports meet.”

Shonroy Caesar praised the hard work of the two head coaches Eddie Caines, Miss Charles, Althea Simon Liburd, Shonroy Caesar Dominic Hinds, Natasha Isles, Duggins Stapleton , Miles Walters, the St Thomas’ community and the staff at the school and all who would have helped with training and motivating their athletes.