Stop ‘N’ Think Youth Rally Held In Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown –Nevis-Scores of young people, mostly school children, from across the island of Nevis, marched through the streets of Charlestown, on the afternoon of Thursday 6th April.

It was an impressive showing of youths from Primary and Secondary schools who were demonstrating in a real way that they were fed up with the crime situation in the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis and more specifically, the situation in Nevis.

The anti-crime march, which was held under the theme: ‘Stop ‘N’ think before you proceed,’ was jointly hosted by the Ministry of National Security and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and coordinated in the main, by the very dynamic Crime Reduction Specialist, who has been working overtime in the federation over the past few months, Dr. Neals Chitan.

The marchers carried various placards and Dr. Chitan shouted his anti-crime messages en route, using a cordless microphone.

The march commenced in the vicinity of the Old cinema and the participants proceeded through Main Street in Charlestown and culminated at the Grell-Hull-Stevens Netball Complex.

Here the rallying cry was made even louder against crime, as several speakers spoke to the youths and implored them to make wise choices and in reality to ‘stop ‘n’ think’ before they took any negative actions which could only result in injuries; incarceration and even deaths.

The speakers included, Premier Vance Amory; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty and Dr. Neals Chitan.

Another significant moment was the presentation of certificates to the deserving students who would have successfully completed a specific 12 week course of guidance, under the instruction of Dr. Chitan and which qualified them for life skills achievement certificates.