Switzerland offers study opportunity through NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 17, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Human Resource Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), regarding study opportunities in Switzerland.

The Human Resources Department is pleased to inform you that the Swiss Government, through the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students, is awarding post graduate scholarships to scholars and researchers of St. Kitts and Nevis for the academic year of 2018-2019.

The scholarships provide graduates from all fields (except Arts) with the opportunity to pursue their academic career with a doctoral or postdoctoral research in Switzerland, at one of the public funded universities or recognized Swiss Institutions.

Kindly see the below links for further information about:

Scholarship type

Selection criteria

Swiss eligibility criteria or

Application guidelines

http://www.sbfi.admin.ch or

https://www.sbfi.admin.ch/sbfi/en/home/bildung/scholarships-and-grants/swiss-government-excellence-scholarships-for-foreign-scholars-an.html

Successful applicants will commence scholarship programs on September 01, 2018.

The deadline for the submission of applications is November 15, 2017.

For any other guidance, feel free to contact the NIA Human Resources Department, Training Officer, Mrs. Gill at 469-5521 Ext.5163.