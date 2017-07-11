Tejarie Arthurton Included In Federation’s Team for Under 18 Championships

By:Curtis Morton

Tejarie Arthurton of Nevis has been included in a four member contingent that will represent the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis at the upcoming world under 18 championships, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from July 12th to July 16th 2017.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Athletics Association (SKNAAA), in a recent release, indicated that, “as an incentive for their outstanding performances and meeting the standard criteria for selection, three athletes were formally selected to participate in the final edition of the International Associations of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Under 18 Championships”.

The team comprises Dimetre Browne, who has put in favourable performances on the local scene, including Scholastic Meets. He is slated to compete in the 200m.

Tajarie Arthurton also impressed at the Scholastic Meets and will be hitting the track in Kenya in the sprint double, 100m and 200m.

Jahnaza Francis will be competing in the 400m Hurdles, according to the SKNAAA, and Llewelyn Pyke was designated Head Coach/Team Leader.