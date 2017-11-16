The Prince of Wales Will Visit Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, and Dominica

17th–19th November 2017

His Royal Highness’s visit comes following the widespread devastation in the region caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

During the tour The Prince of Wales will meet members of the local communities and hear about the ways in which they have been recovering since the storms hit the Islands.

The Prince of Wales will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday 17th November, conducting engagements on the island of Antigua that day. His Royal Highness will visit Barbuda and The British Virgin Islands on Saturday 18th November. On the final day of the tour, Sunday 19th November, The Prince will conduct engagements in Dominica.Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands and Dominica were all severely affected when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September 2017.

The storms caused widespread devastation which led to the displacement of communities.

This will be His Royal Highness’s first official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands, and Dominica.