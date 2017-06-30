The Way I See It – Friday, June 30, 2017

The way I see it, we should not really look out for earthly awards but when they are given, it really gives one a warm, glowing feeling.

It is really good to know that either you are appreciated or something you are doing is appreciated—or both, for good measure.

This week was special. I received an award!

No there were no cameras; no lights; no glamour; no Four Seasons Resort; no photos to commemorate the significant event but you will just have to take my word that it happened.

As a matter of fact, the ‘ceremony’ was conducted fairly late in the night; at the roadside to my home in a poorly lit area.

Well I newa!

I was at home on Wednesday night, getting ready for bed when I received a call from a friend of mine, asking me to indicate exactly where I lived.

I found it a little strange but I complied and gave directions. I went to the roadside and shortly thereafter a car pulled up alongside.

Out jumped a bubbling Dawn Heyliger now CAZE. She looked as beautiful as ever. Some of you would remember Dawn? The sister of Sterling Marshall Heyliger. Dawn man! That beautiful princess out of Zion village.

She soon introduced me to the entire family: Husband, children and even grandchildren and explained that she had something for me.

I waited in anticipation and soon she pulled out a gift bag and made the official presentation. It was nice little custom made plaque and an accompanying letter, which I later read, which explained that she is a huge fan of THE WAY I SEE IT and that she looks forward to reading the articles on a weekly basis.

It was noted that even though she resides in the USA, she was able to relate to the many real life stories, which brought back nostalgic memories. One or two of them may have even caused her to shed tears.

I was touched, really touched by this gesture of love and appreciation from a woman who I always admired.

She had made my day. She had made my week. She had made my year!

I know that she did not expect me to say thank you in such a dramatic fashion but Dawn, I know that you will be reading this and I know with your busy schedule, I may not see you before you leave to go back and so this is my way of saying thanks so much.

Your well intentioned gesture has moved me almost to tears and will serve as a motivation to continue to write and to serve my country in any positive way possible, utilizing my God given talents.

I may never receive another award but now I have a sneak preview as to how Mr. Willet felt recently, when he received his MBE.

I am now even more aware that there are many more Nevisians in the diaspora who take time each week to read the articles and they serve as a kind of home connection for them. I am grateful to be able to bless others in this manner.

Dawn, may you continue to be a blessing to all with whom you make contact and may God bless you with good health and long life. Stay beautiful and loving and may your family enjoy your generosity for many more moons to come.

People like Dawn are a God sent.

That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?