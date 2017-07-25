Tonito Willett Ready For Cpl Challenge

By:Curtis Morton

Top Nevisian and Leeward Islands cricketer, Tonito Willett, in a recent interview, thanked Almighty God for opening up a door for him to get into the St.Kitts-Nevis Patriots team, which is preparing to do battle in the 2017 edition of the Caribbean Premier league (CPL).

Willett was responding to a question about how he felt when he got the call. Willet’s inclusion came as a result of Alzarri Joseph’s inclusion in the West Indies team which will be touring England shortly.

He stated that he was extremely happy to get the call as he loves to play the game of Cricket and he is very happy to be included in the SKN Patriots team.

He indicated that he will put his best foot forward and do his utmost to ensure that his team wins the competition.

He spoke about his early love for the game, which started way back then, at the age of five, with his renowned Dad, Elquemedo Tonito Willett MBE, being his main motivator.

Elquemedo Willett was the first Leeward Islander to make it into the West Indies Cricket team.

Asked if his father’s achievements placed additional pressure on him to achieve, he said that on the contrary, it served as a motivating force, as he always aspired to achieve similar cricketing heights like his dad.

Having played previously for the ZOUKS (now STARS), Willett is convinced that the advent of the CPL has helped to advance the standard of Cricket in the Caribbean.

‘It has provided opportunities for a lot of young players to showcase their talent and it has also provided a pay day for the players as well, ‘ he stated.

In closing, Willett had some advice for young aspiring cricketers (males and females):

‘Firstly, I will say, you have to be a fanatic of the game; know the basics and have a very strong mentality going forward and believe that you are the best,’ he said.