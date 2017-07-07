Tropical Depression Four Expected to Dissipate to a Remnant Low by Friday Night; No Direct Threat to Any Land Areas

Story Highlights

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night.

This depression is expected to dissipate to a remnant low by Friday night.

This is due to the presence of dry air and wind shear.

There are no direct threats to any land areas.

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night, adding to what’s been an odd start to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center (NHC):

Tropical Depression Four is located over 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving toward the west.

The depression is expected to dissipate to a remnant low by Friday night.

This system is no direct threat to any land areas through the remainder of its life cycle.Read More..https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/tropical-depression-four-atlantic-antilles-early-july-2017