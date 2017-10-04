Unchanged Windies Test Squad for Tour of Zimbabwe

Windiescricket.com

JOHN’S, Antigua– The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 15-member squad for the Tour of Zimbabwe later this month.

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Kyle Hope

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Team Management Unit

Stuart Law (Head Coach)

Joel Garner (Team Operations Manager)

Roderick Estwick (Assistant Coach)

Toby Radford (Assistant Coach)

Ryan Maron (Assistant Coach)

C.J. Clark (Physiotherapist)

Ronald Rogers (Strength & Conditioning Coordinator)

Jeffrey Gay (Massage Therapist)

Dexter Augustus (Video Data Analyst)

Philip Spooner (Media Relations Manager)

Commenting on the squad, Courtney Browne, chairman of the CWI selection panel, said: “The selection panel is pleased to announce the same Test squad that toured England to visit Zimbabwe. The dedication, commitment and focus in their preparation and during the series in England showed immense character for such a young team in very difficult conditions against World-class competition. The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team’s continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the Tour of Zimbabwe.”