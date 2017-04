Windies Win Toss, To Field in 2nd ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana – West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan in the second One-day International of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Series today at the Guyana National Stadium here.

The Windies are unchanged – but Pakistan have brought Junaid Khan in to replace fellow left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Teams:

WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

PAKISTAN: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan

UMPIRES: Gregory Brathwaite, Ian Gould (England)

VIDEO UMPIRE: Simon Fry (Australia)

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

4TH UMPIRE: Joel Wilson