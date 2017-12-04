Nayala Daniel crowned Miss Gingerama 2017

By: St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-On Saturday, December 2, 2017, a huge gathering turned out at Croony’s village Gingerland to witness the hosting of Miss Gingerama Pageant 2017.

Four participants, Krystal Erskine, Akilah Weekes, Nakita Thibou and Nayala Daniel vied for the coveted title of Miss Gingerama 2017. The battle between the contestants was highly competitive from the outset. All the participants exuded self confidence and determination as they competed against each other in five judged segments.

At the end of the evening’s proceedings, Nayala Daniel captured the Best Cultural Presentation, Best Fun and the Best Talent segments. Nakita Thibou won Best Evening Wear and the Best Interview segments.

After the scores were tallied up, Nakita Thibou was placed first runner up with a total of 856.5 points.

Nayala Daniel captured the crown with a total of 872 points amassed and thus making her Miss Gingerama 2017.